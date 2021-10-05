Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Buys 89,870 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,870 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy comprises 10.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.47% of Sempra Energy worth $197,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.20. 5,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.04. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

