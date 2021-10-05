Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $37.21 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the quarter. SJW Group comprises 2.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 1.97% of SJW Group worth $37,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,663. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

