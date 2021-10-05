Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 57.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 88,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 81,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 327,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

