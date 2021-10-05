MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of MarineMax worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

HZO opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

