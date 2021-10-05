Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $929.00

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 929 ($12.14) and last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 14682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 895 ($11.69).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 827.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 807.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £713.42 million and a PE ratio of -299.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Marlowe news, insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

