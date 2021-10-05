Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,116,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $348.84 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

