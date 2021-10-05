Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.57.

NYSE MAS opened at $55.99 on Monday. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Masco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after acquiring an additional 290,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,429 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

