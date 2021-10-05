Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $344.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

