Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $344.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $339.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

