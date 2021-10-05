Mather Group LLC. Buys 6,902 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 64,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. 2,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,488. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

