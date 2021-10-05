Mather Group LLC. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,589. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

