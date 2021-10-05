Mather Group LLC. Invests $14.65 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 543,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

DFAC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 567,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

