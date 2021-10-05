Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,116 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $266.54. 43,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,551. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.93 and a 52 week high of $277.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.