MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $97.54. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.51. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.