MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 1,933 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,551. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

