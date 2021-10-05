MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

