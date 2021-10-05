MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $390,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.23. 79,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,497. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98.

