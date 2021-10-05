MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Umpqua accounts for approximately 0.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,040. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

