McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.75.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $243.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.04. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 87,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

