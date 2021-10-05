McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 26,191 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.