McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after acquiring an additional 43,916,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,260,000 after acquiring an additional 150,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. 4,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

