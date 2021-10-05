McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 85.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,725 shares during the quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 361,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

