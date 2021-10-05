McMahon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $4,013,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,186.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 61,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 50,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 881,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

