MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues benefiting from its two-platform business model. The company is expanding operations through strategic acquisitions and remains poised to gain from an increasing backlog in the construction segment. Its planned investments will further strengthen its infrastructure and improve reliability of its services, helping it serve the growing customer base more effectively. Also, owing to these investments, the company anticipates its rate base to expand. Moreover, it has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term obligations. In the past year, shares of the utility have outperformed the industry. However, Construction materials products are marketed amid stiff competition in terms of price, service, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines, power generation and transmission facilities are added woes.”

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. 3,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 99,576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,054,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

