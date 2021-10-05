Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

