MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 362,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $970,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 106,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 168,628 shares in the last quarter.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

