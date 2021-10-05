Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $104.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 834,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 11,994,578 shares.The stock last traded at $84.04 and had previously closed at $81.40.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

