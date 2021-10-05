Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212,932. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

