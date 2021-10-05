Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.66. 873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 203,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $794.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

