MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.
NYSE:CXE opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
