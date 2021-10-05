MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:CXE opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

