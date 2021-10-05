MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MIN opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

