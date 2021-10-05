MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MIN opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
