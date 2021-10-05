MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,935. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

