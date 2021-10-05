Michael William Sutton Sells 15,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Michael William Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$66,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,774 shares in the company, valued at C$3,159,877.50.

Michael William Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Michael William Sutton sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total transaction of C$3,257.10.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.30 million and a P/E ratio of -84.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.10.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.