MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $546,392.35 and approximately $172.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001845 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004704 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00048863 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

