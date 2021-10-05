Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

NASDAQ MU opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.