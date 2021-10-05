Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 301,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,601,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 532,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $283.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

