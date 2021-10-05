Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $144,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.54 and its 200-day moving average is $270.34. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

