Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) versus Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 7 0 2.54 Agree Realty 0 1 6 0 2.86

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $181.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.03%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $79.61, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Agree Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 13.05 $254.96 million $6.43 29.64 Agree Realty $248.57 million 18.56 $91.38 million $3.23 20.72

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 23.81% 6.66% 3.63% Agree Realty 32.93% 3.64% 2.36%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

