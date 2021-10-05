Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
