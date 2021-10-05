Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in September

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.