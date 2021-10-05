Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $802,000 Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.21.

Shares of AYI opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

