Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CommScope were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CommScope by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in CommScope by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

COMM stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

