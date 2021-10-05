Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,042,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 712,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,208 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,571,000 after acquiring an additional 403,927 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBE opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

