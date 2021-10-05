Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,432 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

