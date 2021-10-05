Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,168 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 77.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

