Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 872 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $163.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.