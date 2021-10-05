MonaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $94.83 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $94.83 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,116.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.66 or 0.06839378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00336930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.53 or 0.01148376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00106169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00539757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.55 or 0.00396180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.12 or 0.00305530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005901 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.