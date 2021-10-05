MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ML opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $4,979,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.