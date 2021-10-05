Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.0% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of PSX traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 71,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,458. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

