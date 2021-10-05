Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $102,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $763,950. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 1,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

