Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.17. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,426 shares of company stock worth $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

